Police department employee allegedly found with thousands of child porn images
A communications technician with the Columbus Police Department's 911 emergency center was found with thousands of child pornography images, according to testimony Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Timothy Dale Turner, 28, of Columbus pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual exploitation of children.
