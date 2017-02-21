Police clear 8 breakins and thefts after tracking stolen car with GPS
After tracking a stolen car with GPS and helping detectives crack eight breakins and thefts, a Columbus police officer was recently named Officer of the Month for January. Three arrests would not have been possible without the efforts of officer Michael Wilson, said Cpl Jason Carden of the Investigative Services Bureau.
