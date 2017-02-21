Plans to make Columbus a smoke-free city make some businesses nervous
Smoking is allowed at Columbus bars and restaurants where access is denied to customers and employees under the age of 18, according to state law. It's also allowed in enclosed rooms at bars and restaurants where a separate air handling system exhausts the air directly outside by a fan of sufficient size.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|Skeptic
|3,872
|Looking to breed male toy poodle (May '12)
|5 hr
|Sandy
|34
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|13 hr
|General Zod
|1,049
|Word Association (May '15)
|17 hr
|Will Dockery
|529
|The Wall Street Journal: America's newest commu... (Aug '16)
|22 hr
|Seth P
|20
|Hidden History: a Blind Tom,a black music compo...
|Thu
|Will Dockery
|1
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|Wed
|General Zod
|177
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC