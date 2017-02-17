PBA provides free haircuts, wash and set for homeless at Safe House
It's been two months since Lance Moate had a haircut but that changed Saturday when the West Central Georgia Chapter of the Police Benevolent Association teamed up with Rivertown Beauty School at Safe House, a ministry for the homeless at Rose Hill Methodist Church, 2101 Hamilton Road. "I believe if you keep your mind in the right place, good things will come to you, and this is one of them," Moate said Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus police to drop .45-caliber pistol and ...
|4 min
|Reality Check
|2
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|31 min
|Reality Check
|3,859
|A Question
|1 hr
|PacMan
|6
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|4 hr
|Will Dockery
|168
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|4 hr
|Will Dockery
|367
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|4 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,388
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|4 hr
|Will Dockery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC