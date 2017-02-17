PBA provides free haircuts, wash and ...

PBA provides free haircuts, wash and set for homeless at Safe House

It's been two months since Lance Moate had a haircut but that changed Saturday when the West Central Georgia Chapter of the Police Benevolent Association teamed up with Rivertown Beauty School at Safe House, a ministry for the homeless at Rose Hill Methodist Church, 2101 Hamilton Road. "I believe if you keep your mind in the right place, good things will come to you, and this is one of them," Moate said Saturday.

