Norm Easterbrook on Columbus: a Ita s a far less homogeneous community than what I thoughta
Easterbrook, a native of a small town in upstate New York, became the executive director and chief executive officer of the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in downtown Columbus about 18 months ago. What he has seen here has impressed him.
Comments
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|17 min
|Will Dockery
|400
|Word Association (May '15)
|5 hr
|Reality Check
|542
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|5 hr
|Reality Check
|1,061
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|6 hr
|Will Dockery
|208
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|8 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,915
|Mayor Teresa Tomlinson in audacious speech: a W...
|16 hr
|Joe Shatzberg
|8
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|16 hr
|Joe Shatzberg
|3,391
