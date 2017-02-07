New Valley Rescue Mission store opens...

New Valley Rescue Mission store opens in Columbus

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

With the Valley Rescue Mission expanding, people in the Chattahoochee Valley will have a new place to shop or drop off donations. Donated items are sold in the retail stores with one hundred percent of sales going towards the Mission's ministries, including food and shelter for the less fortunate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adult Theaters (May '13) 2 min Will Dockery 53
News Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ... 23 min Will Dockery 28
News City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterf... 1 hr Will Dockery 33
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 1 hr Will Dockery 146
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 1 hr Will Dockery 3,419
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr Will Dockery 4,002
Newspaper write-up on "Columbus Stockade Blues" (May '15) 1 hr Will Dockery 4
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,684 • Total comments across all topics: 278,667,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC