New Valley Rescue Mission store opens in Columbus
With the Valley Rescue Mission expanding, people in the Chattahoochee Valley will have a new place to shop or drop off donations. Donated items are sold in the retail stores with one hundred percent of sales going towards the Mission's ministries, including food and shelter for the less fortunate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adult Theaters (May '13)
|2 min
|Will Dockery
|53
|Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ...
|23 min
|Will Dockery
|28
|City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterf...
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|33
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|146
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,419
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|4,002
|Newspaper write-up on "Columbus Stockade Blues" (May '15)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC