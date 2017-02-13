New Orleans chain to enter Columbus w...

New Orleans chain to enter Columbus with 5-minute oil changes

There are 10 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled New Orleans chain to enter Columbus with 5-minute oil changes. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

The Columbus oil change market looks to become more competitive with Louisiana-based Take 5 Oil Change planning a location on Veterans Parkway. The company, headquartered in the New Orleans suburb of Metairie, has its sights on a small piece of property at 6002 Veterans Parkway, with Iron Point Development working to help Take 5 get the location up and running.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
The Mighty General Zod

Atlanta, GA

#1 11 hrs ago
This is a great thing!! There are some people down at the riverfront, mostly musicians, that neither oil changed.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
General Zod

Norcross, GA

#2 11 hrs ago
You are not ZOD....

I am ZOD!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
General Zod

Norcross, GA

#3 11 hrs ago
YOU are an imposter!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
General Zod

Norcross, GA

#4 11 hrs ago
Do notice my real name!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
General Zod

Norcross, GA

#5 11 hrs ago
Or my brother name!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Will Dockery

“New poetry book coming soon”

Since: Dec 08

22,175

Columbus, GA

#6 10 hrs ago
General Zod wrote:
You are not ZOD....

I am ZOD!
Can you answer my Zod Identification questions then?

:)
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Willie Colmer

Atlanta, GA

#7 10 hrs ago
Heck no he can't.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
General Zod

Norcross, GA

#8 9 hrs ago
Willie Colmer wrote:
Heck no he can't.
Yes I. Can because I was THERE in 1984!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
General Zod

Norcross, GA

#9 9 hrs ago
Will Dockery wrote:
<quoted text>

Can you answer my Zod Identification questions then?

:)
I probably can!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
General Zod

Norcross, GA

#10 9 hrs ago
The Mighty General Zod wrote:
This is a great thing!! There are some people down at the riverfront, mostly musicians, that neither oil changed.
Most of US have no cars anyhow
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr Buster Keystone 4,197
News Columbus pro-life demonstrators call for defund... 1 hr Buster Keystone 25
News Crime show looks at Columbusa a Stocking Strang... 1 hr Buster Keystone 10
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 1 hr Buster Keystone 239
Pic of the Estate 1 hr Buster Keystone 20
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 1 hr Buster Keystone 512
News Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ... 2 hr Buster Keystone 70
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,639 • Total comments across all topics: 278,842,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC