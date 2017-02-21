Need a ride? Lyft launches in Columbus, following Uber into market
Ride-sharing service Lyft has launched in the Columbus market, matching those seeking a ride with those offering them, for a fee. Lyft's entrance into the city follows Uber's debut last September.
