Murder suspect pleads not guilty in d...

Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Nathaniel Washington-Ghant III pleaded not guilty February 16, 2017, in Columbus Recorder's Court to second-degree murder. He was charged in connection with the death of his son, who died from traumatic brain injuries on September 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 3 hr General Zod 3,978
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 3 hr General Zod 437
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 6 hr Zod 196
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 7 hr General Zod 3,435
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... 14 hr General Zod 3
News Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ... 19 hr General Zod 76
Columbus Culture of Corruption (Aug '14) 19 hr General Zod 23
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,433 • Total comments across all topics: 278,937,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC