Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son
Nathaniel Washington-Ghant III pleaded not guilty February 16, 2017, in Columbus Recorder's Court to second-degree murder. He was charged in connection with the death of his son, who died from traumatic brain injuries on September 23, 2017.
