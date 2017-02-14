Motorists traveling this busy road as...

Motorists traveling this busy road asked to bring patience and alertness to their daily commute

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Continuing utility work along the Warm Springs/Talbotton Road corridor will once again cause some lane closures, the Georgia Department of Transportation has announced. During a Friday morning hearing in Columbus Recorder's Court for Jalontaye Clay Cleveland, Columbus Police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 5 min General Zod 235
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 8 min Anonymous 508
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 34 min General Zod 4,181
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 46 min General Zod 1,041
News Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ... 13 hr Will Dockery 61
News Columbus pro-life demonstrators call for defund... 18 hr Buster Keystone 13
Pic of the Estate 18 hr Buster Keystone 13
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,287 • Total comments across all topics: 278,862,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC