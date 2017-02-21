More than 1 pound of marijuana seized during traffic stop
A traffic stop on Fort Benning Road on Thursday led to the seizure of more than a pound of marijuana valued at $5,046, Columbus police said. Michael Grafton, 27, of Columbus was taken into custody after a 6:30 p.m. stop on Fort Benning Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|48 min
|Reality Check
|3,891
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|51 min
|Reality Check
|377
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|54 min
|Reality Check
|183
|Word Association (May '15)
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|533
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,055
|Hidden History: a Blind Tom,a black music compo...
|14 hr
|Joe Shatzberg
|2
|Looking to breed male toy poodle (May '12)
|14 hr
|Joe Shatzberg
|36
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC