More than 1 pound of marijuana seized during traffic stop

13 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A traffic stop on Fort Benning Road on Thursday led to the seizure of more than a pound of marijuana valued at $5,046, Columbus police said. Michael Grafton, 27, of Columbus was taken into custody after a 6:30 p.m. stop on Fort Benning Road.

