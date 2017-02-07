Minnesota firm buys Victory Crossing apartments, plans renovation
A Minnesota company called Dominium said Tuesday it has purchased Victory Crossing, a Columbus apartment complex at 3390 North Lumpkin Road, with plans to upgrade the "affordable housing community" in the coming weeks. Dominium, based in the Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth, did not release the purchase price or other financial details.
