Meet Tiny: She's a big dog with a bigger personality, and in need of a forever home

Tiny is a Cane Corso/mix and has been at PAWS Humane for more than 150 days. Kati Morrell, adoptions manager at PAWS Humane, introduces us to Tiny and explains the medical issue that has given pause to those considering adopting her.

