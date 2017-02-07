McKoona s decision to not seek re-election sparks interest in Senate seat
Sen. Josh McKoon's announcement last week that he will not seek re-election for his District 29 seat has triggered interest from LaGrange to Columbus. Qualifying, set for March 5-9, 2018, is still more than a year away.
