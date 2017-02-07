McKoona s decision to not seek re-ele...

McKoona s decision to not seek re-election sparks interest in Senate seat

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Sen. Josh McKoon's announcement last week that he will not seek re-election for his District 29 seat has triggered interest from LaGrange to Columbus. Qualifying, set for March 5-9, 2018, is still more than a year away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 3 min General Zod the r... 3,994
News City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterf... 7 min General Zod the r... 28
Adult Theaters (May '13) 8 min General Zod the r... 50
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? 34 min Dark Murky Trash 31
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 48 min General Zod the r... 421
Word Association (May '15) 6 hr Will Dockery 530
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 6 hr Will Dockery 1,039
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,457 • Total comments across all topics: 278,647,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC