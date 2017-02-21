Marine veteran erects a flagpole for ...

Marine veteran erects a flagpole for World War II veteran

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Marine Corps veteran Jamie Popwell set a new flagpole at the home of Retired Master Sgt. Joseph Roy, who is a veteran of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 18 min Will Dockery 208
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 2 hr Will Dockery 3,915
Word Association (May '15) 2 hr Will Dockery 541
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 2 hr Will Dockery 1,060
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 5 hr Reality Check 396
News Mayor Teresa Tomlinson in audacious speech: a W... 10 hr Joe Shatzberg 8
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 10 hr Joe Shatzberg 3,391
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,792 • Total comments across all topics: 279,160,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC