Man, woman charged with trafficking in black tar heroin
A man and woman were charged with trafficking in black tar heroin and other illegal drugs Wednesday after police were called to the Days Inn on Macon Road. The suspects were identified as Carley Owsiak, 32, and Jacob Witherspoon, 25, both of Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a The Price is Right Live!a is coming to Columbus
|1 hr
|Pearlia dozier
|2
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|3,427
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|4 hr
|Will Dockery
|4,075
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|7 hr
|Will Dockery
|188
|Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ...
|13 hr
|General Zod
|47
|City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterf...
|13 hr
|General Zod
|43
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|16 hr
|Zod
|457
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC