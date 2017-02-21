Man, woman charged with public indecency after incident at Cooper Creek Park
A Columbus man and woman were charged with public indecency early Tuesday after an incident at Cooper Creek Park, according to reports from the Columbus Police Department. Teri Renea Pough, 29, and Maurice Jerrell Walker, 31, were arrested at the park around midnight and charged with public indecency.
