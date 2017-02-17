Man shot in leg while smoking outside Nina Street home
A Columbus man who was smoking and drinking outside his Nina Street home was shot in his right leg late Friday. The man told police that he was outside his home in the 1800 block of Nina Street when he heard a gunshot about 9:15 p.m. No vehicle passed the house before the shooting and he didn't see anyone firing a shot.
