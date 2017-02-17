Man shot in leg while smoking outside...

Man shot in leg while smoking outside Nina Street home

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A Columbus man who was smoking and drinking outside his Nina Street home was shot in his right leg late Friday. The man told police that he was outside his home in the 1800 block of Nina Street when he heard a gunshot about 9:15 p.m. No vehicle passed the house before the shooting and he didn't see anyone firing a shot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Realtree Launches New Fishing Lifestyle Brand 1 hr Two 4 Two 1
News Danner Releases High Ground Realtree Xtra Camo ... 1 hr Two 4 Two 1
News Realtree Launches New EZ Hanger Crossbow Availa... 1 hr Two 4 Two 3
News Columbus police to drop .45-caliber pistol and ... 1 hr Two 4 Two 1
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 2 hr Will Dockery 168
A Question 3 hr Will Dockery 3
News Thunder in the Valley celebrating 20 years 6 hr Columbus Citizen 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,226 • Total comments across all topics: 279,017,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC