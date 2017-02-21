Man pleads not guilty to molesting 13-year-old Columbus girl he met online
A man allegedly molested a 13-year-old Columbus girl in a home near Forrest Road about two years after meeting her online, according to testimony Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Daquarious Johnson, 20, pleaded not guilty to child molestation in connection with the June 13 incident.
