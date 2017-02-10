Man killed in Columbus shooting on Co...

Man killed in Columbus shooting on Conner Road

11 hrs ago

A 28-year-old man was killed in a Friday afternoon shooting on Conner Road in Columbus, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Eric Parker, 28, was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound at 1:22 p.m. at Midtown Medical Center.

