Man killed in Columbus shooting on Conner Road
A 28-year-old man was killed in a Friday afternoon shooting on Conner Road in Columbus, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Eric Parker, 28, was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound at 1:22 p.m. at Midtown Medical Center.
