Man gets reckless conduct charge after running over wifea s foot
More than 10 months after he was accused of running over his wife's foot at Family Dollar, Michael Jerome Akers was arrested Friday in Carrollton , Ga. Akers, 36, is charged with one count each of reckless conduct, failure to report an accident, hit and run and driving while his license was suspended or revoked.
