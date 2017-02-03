Man gets reckless conduct charge afte...

Man gets reckless conduct charge after running over wifea s foot

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

More than 10 months after he was accused of running over his wife's foot at Family Dollar, Michael Jerome Akers was arrested Friday in Carrollton , Ga. Akers, 36, is charged with one count each of reckless conduct, failure to report an accident, hit and run and driving while his license was suspended or revoked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterf... 8 hr Will Dockery 8
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 16 hr General Zod 414
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 17 hr General Zod 140
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 18 hr General Zod 3,972
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) Sun General Zod 3,411
News Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ... Sun General Zod 25
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? Sun General Zod 21
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,612,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC