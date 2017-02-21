Man fleeing traffic stop struck, kill...

Man fleeing traffic stop struck, killed by sheriff's truck

The Georgia State Patrol says a man fleeing a traffic stop was struck and killed by a west Georgia sheriff who wasn't part of any police pursuit.

