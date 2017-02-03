Man dies in Friday evening I-185 SB accident
COLUMBUS, GA One man is dead, one was arrested after an accident on I-185 in Columbus Friday evening. The fatal accident happened Friday night around 10:15 p.m. on I-185 SB near the Buena Vista Rd. exit.
