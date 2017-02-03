Man dies in Friday evening I-185 SB a...

Man dies in Friday evening I-185 SB accident

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WALB-TV Albany

COLUMBUS, GA One man is dead, one was arrested after an accident on I-185 in Columbus Friday evening. The fatal accident happened Friday night around 10:15 p.m. on I-185 SB near the Buena Vista Rd. exit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterf... 50 min Will Dockery 8
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 8 hr General Zod 414
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 10 hr General Zod 140
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 11 hr General Zod 3,972
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 18 hr General Zod 3,411
News Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ... Sun General Zod 25
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? Sun General Zod 21
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,540 • Total comments across all topics: 278,601,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC