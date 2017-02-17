Man charged with robbery after snatching and fleeing with Columbus woman's purse
On Dec. 27, 2016, police responded to a report of a 51-year-old woman that stated a male snatched her purse while she was walking north on Crystal Drive. She informed police that she noticed the man walking behind her.
