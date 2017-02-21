Man accused of leaving heroin where 2...

Man accused of leaving heroin where 2-year-old could get it

2017-02-21

Muscogee sheriff's investigators have raided the Wickham Drive home of a man charged with leaving heroin within reach of a 2-year-old. Authorities found 2 ounces of heroin, 37 hits of ecstasy, 4 ounces of marijuana and four guns Monday while serving a search warrant at 224 Wickham Drive, where they arrested Kenneth Edward Fletcher, 27, said Maj.

