Man accused of leaving heroin where 2-year-old could get it
Muscogee sheriff's investigators have raided the Wickham Drive home of a man charged with leaving heroin within reach of a 2-year-old. Authorities found 2 ounces of heroin, 37 hits of ecstasy, 4 ounces of marijuana and four guns Monday while serving a search warrant at 224 Wickham Drive, where they arrested Kenneth Edward Fletcher, 27, said Maj.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,879
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|4 hr
|Joe Shatzberg
|372
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|5 hr
|Joe Shatzberg
|178
|Hidden History: a Blind Tom,a black music compo...
|5 hr
|Joe Shatzberg
|2
|Word Association (May '15)
|5 hr
|Joe Shatzberg
|531
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|5 hr
|Joe Shatzberg
|1,053
|Looking to breed male toy poodle (May '12)
|5 hr
|Joe Shatzberg
|36
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC