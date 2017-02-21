Looking Back: Mother remembers son fa...

Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

In this interview from 2013 Janice Holt remembers her son, 26-year-old Arthur Holt Jr., who was fatally shot in Columbus on Dec. 22, 2013. Attorney to jury: "There's only so much pressure you can put on a pipe before it bursts, and Jerry Merritt had enough."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
thunder in the valley 1 hr Disgusted 3
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 11 hr Doug77 1,040
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 11 hr General Zod 3,865
Railroad Tracks in Columbus GA 11 hr General Zod 4
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 12 hr General Zod 370
A Question 14 hr Buster Barnes 8
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 14 hr Buster Barnes 3,390
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,608 • Total comments across all topics: 279,061,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC