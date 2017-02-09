Looking Back

Looking Back

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Gasoline prices in Columbus today are a cent a gallon higher, at 34.9 or 35.9 cents for regular, and 39.9 cents a gallon for premium grades. The House Appropriations Committee was told Thursday that Georgia municipalities are 16 to 20 years behind those in some other states in providing public services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News a The Price is Right Live!a is coming to Columbus 3 hr Pearlia dozier 2
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 5 hr Anonymous 3,427
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 6 hr Will Dockery 4,075
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 8 hr Will Dockery 188
News Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ... 14 hr General Zod 47
News City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterf... 14 hr General Zod 43
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 17 hr Zod 457
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,003 • Total comments across all topics: 278,735,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC