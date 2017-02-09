Looking Back
Gasoline prices in Columbus today are a cent a gallon higher, at 34.9 or 35.9 cents for regular, and 39.9 cents a gallon for premium grades. The House Appropriations Committee was told Thursday that Georgia municipalities are 16 to 20 years behind those in some other states in providing public services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a The Price is Right Live!a is coming to Columbus
|3 hr
|Pearlia dozier
|2
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|3,427
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|6 hr
|Will Dockery
|4,075
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|8 hr
|Will Dockery
|188
|Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ...
|14 hr
|General Zod
|47
|City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterf...
|14 hr
|General Zod
|43
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|17 hr
|Zod
|457
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC