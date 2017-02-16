Local liquor store owner sentenced for cashing fraudulent IRS checks

The latest defendant to be sentenced in a long-running tax fraud scheme federal agents broke up is a Columbus liquor store owner. George Rowell, 61, owner of Big O's Package Store at 4034 Cusseta Road, cashed fraudulent tax refund checks from February 2012 to March 2013, charging his co-conspirators a 10 percent fee, authorities said.

