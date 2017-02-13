Live blog: Vanity Fair Confidentiala s show on Columbusa a Stocking Stranglingsa
The sketch came from rape victim Gertrude Miller, 64, who under hypnosis on Oct. 29, 1977, described the man who climbed into her bedroom window, beat her with a board and raped her the previous Sept. 11. He left behind knotted stockings he'd taken from her dresser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|6 min
|Johnny Reb
|4,177
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|233
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|3 hr
|Will Dockery
|505
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|3 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,040
|Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ...
|3 hr
|Will Dockery
|61
|Columbus pro-life demonstrators call for defund...
|9 hr
|Buster Keystone
|13
|Pic of the Estate
|9 hr
|Buster Keystone
|13
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC