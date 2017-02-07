Lawmaker shot behind Columbus adult cinema cooperating with police

State Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, was shot in the leg in what was originally reported as a convenience store robbery on Victory Drive in Columbus, but local police reports of the incident list the address at which the incident occurred as 3009 Victory Drive, which is the address of the Foxes Cinema, which boasts of offering DVDs, magazines, toys and video booths. Rep. Gerald Green, R-Cuthbert, met with Columbus police detectives Thursday morning in the Public Safety Building and met again with them over the weekend to look at photo lineups, said Maj.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.