Larissa Fogelman puts her heart into ...

Larissa Fogelman puts her heart into helping others enjoy art

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Watch artist Larissa Fogelman do a quick painting session and talk about the elements of art, which she teaches at her business, L's Art. Larissa Fogelman stands by a piece of art she whipped up quickly for a news reporter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr General Zod 4,122
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 1 hr General Zod 3,451
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 1 hr General Zod 475
Columbus Georgia (Mar '13) 2 hr General Zod 42
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 2 hr General Zod 206
News Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ... 7 hr The Mighty Genera... 48
News Columbus pro-life demonstrators call for defund... 7 hr The Mighty Genera... 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,811,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC