Killer claims he shot man in downtown Columbus to protect cousins

For two days they've questioned witnesses to the Dec. 22, 2013, fatal shooting of 26-year-old Arthur Holt Jr., as the man who admits killing Holt seeks immunity from prosecution, claiming he acted in defense of companions he thought Holt was about to shoot. Georgia's self-defense law allows a resident to use deadly force "if he or she reasonably believes that such force is necessary to prevent death or great bodily injury to himself or herself or a third person or to prevent the commission of a forcible felony."

