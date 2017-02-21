Killer claims he shot man in downtown Columbus to protect cousins
For two days they've questioned witnesses to the Dec. 22, 2013, fatal shooting of 26-year-old Arthur Holt Jr., as the man who admits killing Holt seeks immunity from prosecution, claiming he acted in defense of companions he thought Holt was about to shoot. Georgia's self-defense law allows a resident to use deadly force "if he or she reasonably believes that such force is necessary to prevent death or great bodily injury to himself or herself or a third person or to prevent the commission of a forcible felony."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|7 hr
|Doug77
|1,040
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|7 hr
|General Zod
|3,865
|Railroad Tracks in Columbus GA
|7 hr
|General Zod
|4
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|7 hr
|General Zod
|370
|A Question
|10 hr
|Buster Barnes
|8
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|10 hr
|Buster Barnes
|3,390
|Word Association (May '15)
|10 hr
|Buster Barnes
|524
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC