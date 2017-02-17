Kids Camp and Summer Fair coming to Columbus in March
COLUMBUS, GA The 7th annual Kids Camp and Summer Fun Fair is coming to the National Infantry Museum in March. The camp, presented by Muscogee Moms.com, Hoo Knows: Family & Kids of the Chattahoochee Valley and AutoNation Honda will be held Sunday, March 12 from noon-4 p.m. at the National Infantry Museum.
