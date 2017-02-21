Judge threatens attorney Hagler and M...

Judge threatens attorney Hagler and Metro agent with contempt over drug case

Longtime defense attorney Richard Hagler and a Metro Narcotics Task Force agent were threatened with contempt of court Friday afternoon after a sheriff deputy had to step between the two after tempers flared during court testimony over a $110 drug case. Recorder's Court Judge Mary Buckner issued the warning to longtime defense attorney Richard Hagler of Columbus and Metro Narcotics Task Force Agent Dexter Wysinger after she set bond for Adrian Fleming who is charged with selling Oxycodone and using a cell phone to facilitate the sale.

