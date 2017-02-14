Jamaican facing deportation vowed to ...

Jamaican facing deportation vowed to a bash the heada of federal judge

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A federal judge in Columbus has sentenced a Jamaican man being held at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Ga., to 41 months in prison for threatening a federal official. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Clay Land sentenced Delroy Anthony McLean for threatening to "bash the head" of Judge Sandra Arrington-Dempsey, threatening her husband and repeating the threats outside a courtroom.

