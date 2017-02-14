It's "all hands on deck" when you nee...

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Weezy Wingo Motzel, general manager, food servies and hospitatilty for Spectra by Comcast-Spectator, describes the experience of her staff serving more than 21,000 meals over three days to the roughly 5,000 people who recently attended the 2017 Georgia Thespian Conference at the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center. Job Spotlight: A few words with Toshiro Lyn, tea crafter and owner of Te Amo Tea at 1123-B Broadway in downtown Columbus.

Columbus, GA

