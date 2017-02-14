It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people
Weezy Wingo Motzel, general manager, food servies and hospitatilty for Spectra by Comcast-Spectator, describes the experience of her staff serving more than 21,000 meals over three days to the roughly 5,000 people who recently attended the 2017 Georgia Thespian Conference at the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center. Job Spotlight: A few words with Toshiro Lyn, tea crafter and owner of Te Amo Tea at 1123-B Broadway in downtown Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|4,178
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|6 hr
|Will Dockery
|233
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|8 hr
|Will Dockery
|505
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|8 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,040
|Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ...
|8 hr
|Will Dockery
|61
|Columbus pro-life demonstrators call for defund...
|13 hr
|Buster Keystone
|13
|Pic of the Estate
|14 hr
|Buster Keystone
|13
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC