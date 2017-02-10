Incidents along riverwalk lead two wo...

Incidents along riverwalk lead two women to re-evaluate running alone

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Two of my friends had similar experiences recently on the Chattahoochee Riverwalk that have led them to the same conclusion. Both women are avid joggers and regularly run on the riverwalk by themselves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 14 min General Zod 3,446
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 38 min General Zod 465
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 40 min General Zod 199
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 42 min General Zod 4,099
Russia didn't allow Millions of illegals to In... 7 hr The Donald 2
News a The Price is Right Live!a is coming to Columbus 20 hr Zod 3
News Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ... Thu General Zod 47
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,922 • Total comments across all topics: 278,772,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC