I-185 drivers should be wary of workers trimming along roadside
There are 10 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled I-185 drivers should be wary of workers trimming along roadside. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:
Drivers headed north from Columbus for the next few months should be aware that state workers will be on the Interstate 185 roadside trimming back trees and vegetation that are overgrown in the rights of way, the Georgia Department of Transportation reports. The trimming will be conducted along I-85 in Troup County north and southbound between Exit 2 and Exit 18 .
#1 13 hrs ago
There sure are a lot of bushes that need trimming in Columbus. They get smelly as hell when they don't get trimmed.
#2 9 hrs ago
You are stealing my name, committing forgery, to post this nasty mess under my name.
Please refrain from using my name or I will report you.
My real name is not to be used on Topix.
#3 9 hrs ago
Thank you in advance.
Please not use my name as your own.
Post the nastty stuff, do it under your own name.
I do not want the blame for your foul language.
Thanks....
#4 9 hrs ago
I am the REAL General Zod, not a fake like the one posting the nasty comments.
Thanks.
#5 7 hrs ago
I like a stinky bush, BTW. Don't hate.
#6 6 hrs ago
Don't blame me
#7 6 hrs ago
Bush?
I voted for Dukakis!
#8 5 hrs ago
I am the real Zod!
#9 5 hrs ago
This is a fake Zod....
I am the real true Zod!
#10 3 hrs ago
This person is stealing my Zod persona and is nothing but a fake.
