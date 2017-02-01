There are on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled I-185 drivers should be wary of workers trimming along roadside. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

Drivers headed north from Columbus for the next few months should be aware that state workers will be on the Interstate 185 roadside trimming back trees and vegetation that are overgrown in the rights of way, the Georgia Department of Transportation reports. The trimming will be conducted along I-85 in Troup County north and southbound between Exit 2 and Exit 18 .

