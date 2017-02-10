Hundreds rally for peace and equality in uptown Columbus
COLUMBUS, GA Hundreds gathered Saturday afternoon at the Columbus Government Center to promote peace and unity in the community at the Rally for Peace and Equality. The event was spurred on by President Donald Trump's recent executive order that temporarily banned Muslim-majority countries from entering the country.
