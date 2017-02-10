Hundreds rally for peace and equality...

Hundreds rally for peace and equality in uptown Columbus

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

COLUMBUS, GA Hundreds gathered Saturday afternoon at the Columbus Government Center to promote peace and unity in the community at the Rally for Peace and Equality. The event was spurred on by President Donald Trump's recent executive order that temporarily banned Muslim-majority countries from entering the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 4 hr Bruce Lee 4,103
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 4 hr Zod 3,448
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 4 hr Zod 469
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 5 hr Zod 203
Russia didn't allow Millions of illegals to In... 6 hr General Zod 3
News a The Price is Right Live!a is coming to Columbus Fri Zod 3
News Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ... Thu General Zod 47
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,189 • Total comments across all topics: 278,782,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC