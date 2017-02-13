Homeless man with HIV rapes woman nea...

Homeless man with HIV rapes woman near river, Columbus police say

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A homeless man with HIV raped a woman on Feb. 3 near a river, according to testimony Monday in Columbus Recorder's Court. Columbus Police Officer Christina Lombardo said she was called to the Homeless Resource Network at 2221 Second Ave. around 9:20 a.m. Feb. 3 to investigate a sexual assault.

