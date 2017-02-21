Georgia casino bill hits snag in Senate committee; not dead yet

The legislation that would pave the way for Georgia voters to decide if they want casino gambling in the state was put on life support Thursday morning in the state Senate, but the bill's sponsor is confident he can revive it over the weekend. Senate Bill 79, which would create two resort-style casinos in Georgia, was scheduled for a second hearing Thursday in front of the Regulated Industries Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.