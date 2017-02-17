Funeral arrangements confirmed for No...

Funeral arrangements confirmed for Northside grad found dead in West Georgia dorm

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Funeral arrangements for the Northside High School graduate Marquis House, who was found dead in his University of West Georgia dorm room, have been confirmed. Visitation will be Thursday, from 2 to 6 p.m., and the funeral will be Friday, starting at noon, both at Progressive Funeral Home, 4235 St. Marys Road, in Columbus, a Progressive official told the Ledger-Enquirer on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mayor Teresa Tomlinson in audacious speech: a W... 5 hr Mr Snyder 6
News Realtree Launches New Fishing Lifestyle Brand 5 hr Mr Snyder 2
Word Association (May '15) 9 hr Will Dockery 523
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 9 hr Will Dockery 1,036
Railroad Tracks in Columbus GA 9 hr Will Dockery 2
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 9 hr Will Dockery 3,862
News Thunder in the Valley celebrating 20 years 9 hr Jeremy 5
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,265 • Total comments across all topics: 279,041,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC