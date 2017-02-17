Funeral arrangements confirmed for Northside grad found dead in West Georgia dorm

Funeral arrangements for the Northside High School graduate Marquis House, who was found dead in his University of West Georgia dorm room, have been confirmed. Visitation will be Thursday, from 2 to 6 p.m., and the funeral will be Friday, starting at noon, both at Progressive Funeral Home, 4235 St. Marys Road, in Columbus, a Progressive official told the Ledger-Enquirer on Monday.

