Ft. Benning soldier shot and killed after breaking into apartment on Armour Rd.
Columbus police have confirmed that 31-year-old Christopher Warden, a soldier stationed at Fort Benning was shot after he broke into an apartment on Armour Road. On Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at approximately 7:19 AM, the 911 center received a call about someone trying to break into an apartment in the Armour Landing Apartments at 3929 Armour Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|3 hr
|Da Fuzz
|142
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|5 hr
|Spongybugman
|3,975
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|5 hr
|To Zod or not to Zod
|415
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|6 hr
|To Zod or not to Zod
|3,412
|City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterf...
|6 hr
|To Zod or not to Zod
|9
|Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ...
|Sun
|General Zod
|25
|Columbus 2025: Where to from here?
|Sun
|General Zod
|21
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC