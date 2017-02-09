Friends open Zeal restaurant near How...

Friends open Zeal restaurant near Howard Johnson motel in Columbus

Devan Bhatt and Allen Shirley have opened a new restaurant on Veterans Parkway in Columbus which features an international menu. They were pals at Eufaula High School.

