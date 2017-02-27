Free Air Jordans awarded to some well...

Free Air Jordans awarded to some well-behaved, lucky students at this school

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Rothschild Leadership Academy principal Michael Forte on Tuesday announces one of the four winners of a free pair of Nike Air Jordan sneakers, courtesy of the David Rothschild Company, one of the southeast Columbus middle school's Partners in Education, as Muscogee County School District communications director Valerie Fuller holds the box with the names of the eligible students , who had no discipline referrals during January and February. Rothschild Leadership Academy students pose Tuesday after being announced as winners of a free pair of Nike Air Jordan sneakers, courtesy of the David Rothschild Company, one of the southeast Columbus middle school's Partners in Education.

