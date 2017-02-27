Free Air Jordans awarded to some well-behaved, lucky students at this school
Rothschild Leadership Academy principal Michael Forte on Tuesday announces one of the four winners of a free pair of Nike Air Jordan sneakers, courtesy of the David Rothschild Company, one of the southeast Columbus middle school's Partners in Education, as Muscogee County School District communications director Valerie Fuller holds the box with the names of the eligible students , who had no discipline referrals during January and February. Rothschild Leadership Academy students pose Tuesday after being announced as winners of a free pair of Nike Air Jordan sneakers, courtesy of the David Rothschild Company, one of the southeast Columbus middle school's Partners in Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|45 min
|Will Dockery
|4,014
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|51 min
|Will Dockery
|448
|Word Association (May '15)
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|564
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,084
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|14 hr
|Will Dockery
|241
|Did long odds on casino get longer?
|16 hr
|General Zod
|1
|Davidson Student Center at CSU (Jun '15)
|16 hr
|General Zod
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC