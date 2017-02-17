Frank and Julie Brown blend passion for printing, invitations, gifts
Frank Brown got his printing career start at Aflac, then helped someone open a printing business in 1985 before becoming a partner in 1990 and buying it outright a decade later. Today, the business in Main Street Village is called Odyssey Printing & Graphics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|27 min
|Reality Check
|152
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|38 min
|Will Dockery
|3,853
|Music Scene...really?
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|5
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|8 hr
|Will Dockery
|361
|a Indiana Jonesa star talks about Carson McCull...
|9 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ...
|9 hr
|Will Dockery
|38
|Columbus Culture of Corruption (Aug '14)
|9 hr
|Will Dockery
|18
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC