Flavors of the Heart boasts professional chefs, celebrity favorites

The American Heart Association has revamped this year's Heart & Stroke Ball to feature a new format and unexpected special guests. Instead of the typical seated dinner, the Columbus organization has completely turned their formula upside down to entice a wider range of attendees.

