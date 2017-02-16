Firefighters douse cooking fire on 40...

Firefighters douse cooking fire on 40th Street in Bibb City

Columbus firefighters continue to examine a structure fire at 202 40th St. that closed Second Avenue traffic Tuesday evening. Battalion Chief Bobby Dutton determined that the fire was caused by a workman who attempted to heat a can of beans after working in the vacant house.

