Firefighters douse cooking fire on 40th Street in Bibb City
Columbus firefighters continue to examine a structure fire at 202 40th St. that closed Second Avenue traffic Tuesday evening. Battalion Chief Bobby Dutton determined that the fire was caused by a workman who attempted to heat a can of beans after working in the vacant house.
