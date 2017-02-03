Firefighter steps up into a toughest ...

Firefighter steps up into a toughest job in the departmenta

Firefighter Steven Hodge took the big step up to sergeant Friday at a promotion ceremony at the Columbus Fire and EMS Department's training facility on Third Avenue. The department has 63 sergeants, each responsible for one of the city's 21 fire suppression vehicles during his shift, Fire Chief Jeff Meyer said.

