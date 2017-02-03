Firefighter steps up into a toughest job in the departmenta
Firefighter Steven Hodge took the big step up to sergeant Friday at a promotion ceremony at the Columbus Fire and EMS Department's training facility on Third Avenue. The department has 63 sergeants, each responsible for one of the city's 21 fire suppression vehicles during his shift, Fire Chief Jeff Meyer said.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ...
|14 min
|The Zod to end al...
|3
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|General Zod
|3,950
|Anything but quiet
|5 hr
|General T Zod
|33
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|5 hr
|General T Zod
|397
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|5 hr
|General T Zod
|3,389
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|5 hr
|General T Zod
|124
|Columbus 2025: Where to from here?
|5 hr
|General T Zod
|13
