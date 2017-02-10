Exchange Club of Columbus hosts Panca...

Exchange Club of Columbus hosts Pancake Jamboree

6 hrs ago Read more: WTVM

COLUMBUS, GA The Exchange Club of Columbus hosted an all you can eat Pancake Jamboree Saturday to raise money for service projects in the community. The Pancake Jamboree was held at the Shrine Club offices on Edgewood Rd. For six dollars, people were served all you can eat pancakes, sausage, hot cocoa, and coffee was served.

Columbus, GA

